The Kent School District is offering free breakfast and lunch for kids in the district from 0-18 years of age at five Covington locations from June 23-August 8, and various other locations as well.

Covington locations include Covington Elementary, Kentwood HS, Polaris Apartments, the Timberlane Clubhouse and Real Life Church. Get times, all locations and meal options (breakfast and/or lunch) at https://www.kent.k12.wa.us/page/summer-meals