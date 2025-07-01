This weekend July 4th – July 6, 2025 at Pacific Raceways legendary 10 turn 2.25-mile road course the vintage racing machines of Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts will be competing in the 37th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics Vintage Races. This year in partnership with LeMay-America’s Car Museum we will be celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Chevy Small Block. Taking to the track will be the likes of Corvette, Camaro, Porsche and Alfa Romeo. In addition, there will be the Triumphs, MG’s, BMWs and many others. Drivers and teams’ part of the 11 racing Groups competing, are coming from in and around the Northwest, Canada and across the country.

There will also be the ever-popular Car Corral with hundreds of beautiful cars on display for all to enjoy. Once again there will be “Vendor’s Row” with items available to learn about or purchase. An adult three-day event pass is $30, those 65+ your ticket is $15. Youth ages 13-17 are $15 and children under 12 are free. Military and First Responders with your appropriate ID get to enjoy all the festivities for free. This is the Premier Vintage Road race on the West Coast, and is not one you want to miss out on. Our Independence Day is a celebration of our country throughout its history, and of the sacrifices that have been made that allow all of us to enjoy weekends such as this. If you need any information on this race or others this racing season, especially the upcoming 2025 Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals July 18th-20th, then check out www.pacificraceways.com. Happy 4th of July everyone!