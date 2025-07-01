THS alumni can look forward to a fun afternoon while meeting with other classmates at the 5th Annual Tahoma Multi-Class Alumni Picnic. The gathering is planned for Sunday, July 27th at Mud Mountain Dam Park. It is six miles east of Enumclaw at 30525 SE Mud Mountain Rd.

With classmates mainly from pre-1960, and 1960 through 1975, the largest covered picnic area has been reserved. However, classmates should bring lawn chairs as there is limited seating and the picnic has been very well attended. The area is ADA accessible. Plans are made to gather from noon until early evening with lunch served around 1:00 pm.

Main dish is fried/baked chicken with salads. Other foods and water will be provided. Feel free to bring a side dish or dessert to share, along with serving utensils. Plates, cups, silverware, and napkins will be available. Donations are welcome. If there are more donations than needed, the excess will be applied to next year’s picnic. Those who have contact with others from Tahoma are encouraged to share the details and an invitation to join.

Maple Valley Historical Society will be gathering alumni contact information. Those who have questions, comments and concerns can text or call Julie (Collier) Holbrook at 801-946-9290 or email jholbrook2006@hotmail.com.

Mud Mountain Dam Park is a beautiful environment with spectacular views, a wading pool, two playgrounds along with a zipline and tether ball. There is also a dog park. All the covered shelters are close to a restroom. An Observation Area and Vista Trail of .3 miles is close to one large seating area. The park’s five walking trails range from .3 to 3.1 miles. Along with