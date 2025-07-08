On 6/2/2025 at 2227 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to an illegal discharge near the 28800 block of 223rd LN SE. It was reported that approximately 5 gunshots had been heard north of the location. Officer’s conducted an area check and found nothing suspicious relating to the reported incident at this time. Officer’s cleared the call.

On 06-03-25, at approximately 06:17 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a single vehicle collision in the 34200 block of Ten Trails PKWY SE. Officers arrived a the location and found an unoccupied white Mercedes approximately 20 to 25 feet down an embankment on its side. The vehicle was impounded and the case is being investigated by the Black Diamond Police Detective.

On 06-03-25, at approximately 10:32 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a 911 hang-up at 33200 Glacier AVE SE. Officers contacted the owner of the residence and found that he accidentally dialed 911. Officers cleared the scene.

On 06-03-25, at approximately 11:36 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a single vehicle collision in the 32200 block of 3rd AVE. Officers arrived and found that a vehicle drove into the front yard of a residence. The driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure while she was driving, which caused her to drive off the road into the front yard of a nearby residence. The driver was transported to Auburn General Hospital and the Officers cleared the scene.

On 06/03/2025 at approximately 1801 hours officer were dispatched to the 23000 block of SE 312th Street in reference to a Burglary which occurred earlier in the day. Officer obtained located and documented all evidence on scene. The incident is under investigation.