After 47 years in their current building, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran (SVLC) is moving. Their new Black Diamond residence is located at 25610 Lawson Street, 8.5 miles away.

SVLC held its first worship service in 1972 inside a Maple Valley grade school cafeteria. In 1978 the congregation moved into its current facility on SE 216th St. Primarily built by volunteer labor, that building is now up for sale. The church on Lawson Street is owned by Seattle Presbytery which offered the location to SVLC so that the building would not sit empty. By mid-July, SVLC is expecting to hold its worship service and its other activities/programs there. Classrooms will undergo upgrades as the congregation settles in. Pastor Andy Arnold’s office has been refurbished.