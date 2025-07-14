6-5 to 6-15, 2025

On 06/05/2025, Officers were conducting patrol operations in the 30400 block of 3rd AVE when they queried a vehicle’s license plate through NCIC and WACIC. The return showed the vehicle as stolen out of King County. A second vehicle was following the stolen vehicle, it’s return showed clear and expired. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle in the 32100 block of Lake Sawyer RD SE. Both vehicles fled northbound on Lake Sawyer RD. SE. Officers deactivated their emergency lights and did not pursue. Officers contacted the registered owner of the second vehicle in the 20500 block of Summit DR. and took a stolen vehicle report.

On 06/05/2025 Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 32800 block of SE Stevens ST. in regard to a report of a burglary that had occurred the previous night. Items were removed from a vehicle and a garage. Pending the development of any potential suspect information, this case is being placed on inactive status.

On 6/8/2025 at 2033 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to an unwanted subject at the 22600 block of SE 296th St. An alarm company reported an unwanted subject near the Police Boat at the dock and requested contact with the subject. Upon Officer’s arrival, the unknown subject was gone and there was no known damage to have occurred on the boat.

On 06/09/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a welfare check at the 32500 block of Railroad Ave. Dispatch advised that the complainant wanted to report a rape that took place in Yakima County. The Officer contacted the complainant, who advised that her boyfriend had raped her while they were at their home in Yakima County four days ago. The Officer spoke with a Detective Sergeant from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and briefed him of the incident. The Officer interviewed the victim, had a sexual assault rape kit completed at the Hospital and collected additional evidence for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

On 06/11/2025 Officers were contacted by the manager of a construction company building in the 31200 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a report of subjects leaving items in the dumpster located on site. Pending the development of any potential suspect information, this case is being placed on inactive status, with additional area patrols scheduled.

On 6/11/2025, a subject who was in Black Diamond Municipal Court had multiple warrants for his arrest from Federal Way. The subject was taken into custody and transferred to Federal Way Police.

On 06/11/2025 at approximately 2348, officers received a call for service regarding a suspicious vehicle following the reporting party. The reporting party drove to the Black Diamond Police Department. Officers made contact with the reporting party and were shown video of a vehicle pulling behind them while they were on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle followed them until the went to the police department and then stayed in the area for a few minutes. There was no information available to identify the vehicle or its driver. Officers followed the reporting party to their home in ten trails and cleared the call.

On 06/12/2025 Officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 31000 block of 229th AVE SE in regard to a dispute between neighbors. Officers determined that no crime had occurred and advised the parties involved on resolving the matter through the civil courts.

On 06/14/2025, an Officer responded to the 32600 block of Willow Ave SE reference to a theft/malicious mischief. The Officer spoke to the complainants and was advised that campaign signs had been damaged and stolen. There are no suspects or witness at this time

On 06/14/2025, dispatch advised officers of an information exchange regarding a fire department response to a U-Haul truck that was on fire at the 32500 block of 5th Ave. Officers provided traffic control support.

On 06/15/25, officers observed a traffic violation at the 23100 block of Roberts Dr. Officers conducted s traffic stop and discovered the drivers license status was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the driver citations for the offenses.

On 06/15/2025, Officers were dispatched to a Welfare check at the 31000 block of 230th PL. SE. Upon arrival, Fire was on scene and was assisting the complainant with injuries which were the result of her falling. Officers spoke with the complainant and she advised that she was in the kitchen when she fell to the ground causing pain.

On 6/15/2025, officers responded to the 26100 block of Old Lawson Road to assist the fire department with a medical call. The patient was transported to the hospital.