On Monday, July 7, 2025, the Area Council held its Regular Monthly Meeting at the Maple Valley Fire Station and via Zoom. Major topics discussed were: (1) King County Road Services; (2) Reserve Silica; and (3) King County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan.

King County Road Services

On June 5 the Joint Transportation Initiative (JTI)—a group of several southeast King County organizations, led by the Area Council, held a Forum with the King County Department of Local Services (DLS), Road Services Division (RSD).RSD Deputy Director, Andrew Kim, and his team met with JTI to discuss several questions submitted ahead of time to them related to the following areas:

Budget, Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and Active Transportation

Bridge Inspection, Structural Analyses, Maintenance, and Repair

King County Heritage Road Corridors

Haul-Route Agreements

Impacts of Federal Fund Reduction

The June 5 Forum was a good open discussion and was followed up by detailed written responses to JTI Questions, some of which have been individually delved into further with key RSD technical people. An open dialogue will continue between RSD and JTI.

Reserve Silica

The Area Council has been frequently communicating with the Director of the King County Department of Local Services (DLS) and his Permitting Division regarding the old Reserve Silica mine south of Ravensdale that has been undergoing reclamation for 18 years since its closure in 2007.

On May 14 the Area Council sent a letter to the King County DLS Director, Leon Richardson, providing a “Big Picture” history of Reserve Silica (gmvuac.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Letter-Reserve-Silica-22Big-Picture22.pdf). On June 16 the Area Council received a response from Director Richardson that stated:

“I have had an opportunity to connect with the Permitting team and have received the following as it pertains to “Going forward, how do we proceed so as to ensure the concerns we have enumerated herein are addressed and do not continue to fester – either on these 377-acres, or on other lands?” [this was one of the Area Council’s questions to him] Permitting will require Reserve Silica to submit a new permit. The new permit will provide full public engagement, notice, and appeal rights. ”

On June 20 the Area Council replied, in part:

“Thank you for your response. We welcome an open Public process, but we are concerned the issuance of a “new permit” could serve as a paper-over of the decades-long series of the applicant’s wrongdoing—unpermitted dumping (including toxic ASARCO waste), unpermitted clearcutting, etc. For example, a “new permit” should not allow unlimited dumping across the 60-ac clearcut area, and more—all totally unrelated to mine reclamation. In fact, all the illegal dumping to date should be dealt with first, prior to (or at least as part of) the issuance of any “new permit.” Further, the operation should be shut down until such mitigation and “new permit” approval is COMPLETE.

Please note there is an approved WA DNR Reclamation Plan, in effect for some time, and whose oversight responsibility was transferred (in March 2010) to KC DPER (Department of Permitting and Environmental Review)—now KC DLS-P (DLS-Permitting Division), at its request. We refer you to the March 31, 2010, Letter from Fred White, DDES Site Development Specialist II, to Rian Skov, Surface Mine Reclamation Specialist, Geology & Earth Resources Division, WA DNR, with cc to Pete Cawlfield, Reserve Silica Corp, which unequivocally states the site is to be returned to its pre-mining topography, topsoiled, and replanted to Forestry land use: “… the King County grading permit …. will eventually achieve a final reclamation in exceedance of that required and approved under the State Reclamation Permit [70-010346].”

In addition, DLS-P has received a lot of recent information from Reserve Silica (e.g., October & December 2024 and at the end February 2025) regarding its ongoing application. In February, over four months ago, Ty Peterson promised to make all of that available to us—including a new Reclamation Plan submitted by Reserve Silica. We know Jim Chan and all his staff are stretched thin, but we again request those materials. In summary, as far as the “Big Picture” of the Reserve Silica site, we see it as an ongoing 18-yr fight (since mining ended in 2007) over mine reclamation and return to forestry (as required by law) vs. an open landfill site, which it was never intended or permitted to be.”

The Area Council will review any new permits and continue to monitor the Reserve Silica site until it is properly cleaned up, fully reclaimed, and closed down.

King County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan

In March the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks (DNRP) Solid Waste Division (SWD) received a Study, conducted by its consultant—Tetra Tech—of long-term disposal options once the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill (CHRLF) has reached its capacity in “ten to twenty years” —King County Long-Term Disposal Options Study (https://your.kingcounty.gov/dnrp/library/solid-waste/Solid-waste-planning-monitoring/Comprehensive-Solid-Waste-Management-Plan/LTD-Final-Report.pdf). Five alternatives were evaluated: Waste Export by Rail (WEBR), Mass Burn (Waste to Energy), Pyrolysis, Refuse Derived Fuel, and Gasification.

King County is using the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) process to evaluate the possible environmental impacts of each of these alternatives. Currently, the County is in the SEPA Scoping period, which will lead to the development of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

A Public Comment period on the Study ended on July 7. The Joint Team, comprised of multiple organizations across King County’s Unincorporated Areas coordinated by the Area Council, reviewed the Study and submitted Comments (https://gmvuac.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/JT-Comment-Ltr-KC-L-T-Waste-Disp-Opt-Study.pdf).

Although the Study is comprehensive, the Joint Team identified areas of concern and provided many questions that King County should address as it moves forward to developing an EIS. Beyond just the five alternatives studied, the Joint Team identified additional issues to be addressed in the EIS: Siting of whatever facility is chosen, Composting, and Recycling.

The EIS should be available for Public review and comment later this year or in early 2026. The alternatives for long-term disposal will be included in the 2026 King County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Plan.

