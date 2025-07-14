This weekend July 18th to 20th the National Hot Rod Association returns once again to Pacific Raceways for the 36th Annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals. Once again Friday Nitro Qualifying sessions will be under the lights. Ever wonder what those Funny cars and Top Fuel cars look like with their header flames glowing? Well, Friday night will be your chance. This is the 11th stop in the 2025 race season for the NHRA.

The points chase continues on as the Pro drivers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle take aim at the Championship in their respective class at the end of the season. Drivers such as Greg Anderson, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Erica Enders, and the Northwest’s own Dallas Glenn and others in Pro Stock will be competing. Then in Funny Car drivers such as Austin Prock, JR Todd, Jack Beckman and others will be lighting up the track. Then not to be forgotten are the drivers in Top Fuel class such as Brittany Force, Clay Millican, Antron Brown, and the rest of the Top Fuel class. Once again, the Pro Stock Motorcycle class with riders like Gaige Herrera, Angie Smith, Chase Van Sant and others are getting ready to take on the premier drag strip of the Northwest. In addition, there will be the Sportsman drivers and crews from in and around the Northwest, Canada and all across the country looking to obtain the coveted “Wally” in their respective classes. They will be competing in Super Stock, Stock Eliminator, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, and Competition Eliminator. Also, there will be Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car. Can’t forget the Manufacturers Midway, the Nitro Mall, autograph session, and a special Friday night Seal Master Track Walk. In addition, there is the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in the Pro classes on Saturday. Racing begins at 9:30 AM. The Pro classes will be qualifying on Friday and Saturday with eliminations beginning Sunday after the pre-race ceremonies. Ticket information is available at Pacific Raceways web site. This is the biggest race of the season that all the fans look forward to. The sound of the 15,000 horsepower engines and the ground shaking thunder is what everyone comes out to the track for each year. Are you coming? This however is not the end of the racing season as there is more to come in 2025. To get more information on the rest of the schedule then check out www.pacificraceways.com