Fourth of July weekend once again hosted by Pacific Raceways saw the running of SOVREN’s 37th Annual Pacific Northwest Historics race on the challenging 2.25 mile, 10 turn road course. Three drivers from Maple Valley competed in this year’s three-day event. In Group 1 was Greg Heacock driving his 1961 Cooper T53 Zerex Special (Bottom Right). Group 2 seen here in Friday morning’s practice run was Jeff Kerney in his 1968 Lynx FV (Bottom Left). Michael Nau competing in Group 9 drove his 1974 Hawke DL11 (Top photo). All in all, there were three great days of vintage auto racing in all the groups represented. If you need more information on the 2025 Racing schedule, be sure to check out www.pacificraceways.com.