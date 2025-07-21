It is said, “Life is what happens along the way,” yet when the light begins to dim on life, there are those whose golden years are not filled with glitter. Take, for example, H. G. Wells, a famous historian and philosopher, who said at age 61: “﻿I have no peace. All life is at the end of the tether.﻿” The poet Byron said, “﻿My days are in yellow leaf, the flowers and fruits of life are gone, the worm and the canker, and the grief are mine alone.﻿” The literary genius Thoreau said, “﻿Most men live lives of quiet desperation.﻿”

Ralph Barton, one of the top cartoonists of the nation, left this note pinned to his pillow before taking his own life: “﻿I have had few difficulties, many friends, great successes; I have gone from wife to wife, from house to house, visited great countries of the world, but I am fed up with inventing devices to fill up twenty-four hours of the day.﻿”

Like these men, many paint their picture of a life that they believe will bring them happiness and completeness, yet when each scene is completed and the final strokes are applied, they stand back and look to find that it always needs something more. Why is this, and what is it that seems to always allude them? The answer is quite simple but difficult for most to accept because they must lay down their brush and allow someone else to paint their portrait of life.

It is not a new spouse, more money, a bigger house, a nicer car, or a change of view that makes life content or complete; it is Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth, and the life – John 14:6. Jesus said, “For whoever wishes to save his life shall lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospel’s shall save it. “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul? “For what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? “For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will also be ashamed of him when He comes in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.” — Mark 8:35-38.

When all is said and done, the only real thing that matters is Christ. It is only in Him that we can find true forgiveness, contentment, and peace. Wells, Byron, and Barton reflect the reality of those who, in the end, die without Christ. What awaits you in the end?

