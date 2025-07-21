On 6/16/2025 at 0106 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department was dispatched to an illegal discharge near the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. It was reported that 12 gunshots could be heard and nothing further. Officer’s conducted an area check and spoke with nearby construction workers, who stated nothing suspicious was heard or seen. Officer’s were unable to locate the source of the noise and cleared the call.

**********

On 6/18/2025 at 0211 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a juvenile problem near the 32700 block of Hemlock Avenue SE. It was reported two juvenile males could be heard at a nearby park screaming and playing on a nearby swing set. Officer’s contacted the juveniles and advised them of the Black Diamond noise ordinance. The juveniles stated they would quiet down and soon left.

**********

On 06/23/2025, officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject at the 26000 block of Lawson St. Dispatch advised an unknown female had rung the reporting parties door bell at around midnight. Officers contacted the female and determined no crime had occurred.

On 06/23/2025, an Officer was flagged down due to a vehicle reportedly swerving on the roadway. The Officer located the vehicle at the Cenex gas station at the 32600 3rd Ave. The Officer observed the vehicle as it was pulling into the parking lot. The Officer contacted the driver and she performed voluntary field sobriety tests. Based on the results of this test it was determined to not arrest the driver for DUI. The driver had a Lift driver pick her up and take her home leaving her vehicle at the Cenex.

**********

On 06/23/2025, an Officer self dispatched himself to a warrant arrest. The Officer was notified that KCSO transported a subject with an active black Diamond warrant to the Enumclaw Jail where he was booked into that facility for the warrant.

**********

On 06/23/2025 at approximately 1515 hours, officers were dispatched to the 22800 block in reference to a single vehicle collision. Medical assistance was provided to the only person involved and transported to a hospital by fire personnel. A collision report with the findings was created.

**********

On 6/23/2025 at approximately 1859 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 25000 block of Morgan Street in reference to a theft of a license plate. Through investigation, the officer determined the theft occurred within the last two weeks. The stolen license plate has been entered onto WACIC/NCIC as stolen, with no suspect information identified, a case report has been completed to document the incident.

**********

On 6/24/2025 at 0525 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 22800 block of Se Fir St. It was reported that two subjects in an unknown to the area vehicle were prowling a parked motorcycle and attempting to turn it on, possibly attempting to steal it. Officer’s arrived on scene and the subjects were unable to be located. The investigation is ongoing.

**********

On 06/24/2025 at approximately 1522 hours, officers were dispatched with fire personnel to an unaddressed location under development within the Ten Trails Community, in reference to a industrial accident with a piece of heavy equipment injuring one person. The patient was treated on scene and transported for further medical care.

**********

Citizen came to station to report that 15-20 of his political signs had been damaged or stolen. Each sign is valued at $12.00 each. The reporting party stated that when he places new signs around 1500 hours, they are gone by the next morning.

*********

On 06/28/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 29000 block of 216th Ave reference to a suspicious circumstances. Complainant advised that two subjects had arrived at the above listed location and that one had a knife in his pocket and that when the subjects were in their vehicle they appeared to nodding off. The registered owner of the vehicle had active warrants from outside of the city of Black Diamond. Upon arrival, the subject with the warrant was detained for the warrants and then was released after extradition on the warrants was declined.

**********

On 6/28/2025, an officer responded to the 22900 block of SE 312 ST for a report of two subjects cutting firewood within Lake Sawyer Regional Park. The subjects were identified and cited for malicious mischief.

**********

On 6/28/2025, officers responded to the 31000 block of 229 AVE SE for a report of a dispute between neighbors. One of the neighbors was cited for disorderly conduct due to their actions.

**********

On 6/28/2025 at 2128 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a music complaint near the 32500 block of 3rd Avenue. The complainant stated that loud music could be heard coming from the location for the past 12 hours and believed the building had over the allowed maximum capacity of people inside. Officer’s arrived at the location and advised the subjects to turn the music down and observed a small amount of people inside the building.

**********

On 6/28/2025 at 2237 hours, a Black Diamond Police Officer was flagged down but a subject located at the Police Department. It was reported that unwanted subjects entered onto their private property, removing and damaging political campaign signs displayed in their grass. At this time there is no suspect information.

**********

On 6/28/2025 at 2343 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a music complaint near the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. Officer’s contacted the homeowners at the reported residence and were advised they were just outside talking between each other and friends. Officer’s did not observe or hear any music playing and cleared the call.

**********

On 06/29/2025, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a suspect at the 31500 block for speeding. The driver had no valid driver’s license and had no identification. The driver was issued a citation for no valid license without identification and an infraction for speeding.

**********

On 06/29/2025, an Officer was dispatched to the 33100 block of Glacier Ave SE reference to a traffic complaint. The complainant advised that one of his neighbors speed past his residence continuously. The complainant requested a written report.

**********

On 06/28/2026 an officer was dispatched to the 32000 block of Botts Drive in reference to being locked inside a gate. The subject was reportedly looking for water access so they drove in the open gate. Upon finding it was not the location they believed it was they attempted to leave, but the gate was now locked. The gate was unlocked so the subject could leave property.

**********

On 06/30/2025, an Officer responded to the 24000 block of Dail Dr reference to a paper service. Upon arrival, the responded in the parenting plan located and served with the documents.

**********

On 06/30/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a juvenile problem at the 30700 block of 3rd Ave. Complainant advised that there were several juveniles standing along the side 3rd Ave at the above listed location waving flags to advertise for a firework stand. Complainant was afraid the juveniles were to close to the roadway and might get hit by a vehicle. The Officer responded and contacted the juveniles and an adult who was also present. They were told to keep their distance from the roadway and they agreed to do so.

**********

On 06/30/2025, an Officer responded to the 25700 block of Lawson St reference to a welfare check. The complainant called the BDPD and requested a welfare on her father who lives at the above listed location. Upon the Officer arriving, he located the father and he agreed to call his daughter.

**********

On 06/30/2025, officers ran a vehicles license plate and discovered the registered owners license status was suspended in the 2nd degree. Officers conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the drivers was the registered owner of the vehicle. Officers arrested the driver for the driving offense and administratively booked them into Enumclaw jail.