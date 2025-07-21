King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn and Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson at the newly completed Black Diamond Skatepark.



King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn met with Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson yesterday to tour the newly completed Black Diamond Skatepark ahead its grand opening that was held on Saturday, July 19, 2025

Originally constructed in 2007, the Black Diamond Skatepark was once a popular destination within the City of Black Diamond. However, after years of deterioration left the park beyond repair, it was eventually torn down. In 2021, the city began fundraising efforts to replace the skatepark and reached out to Councilmember Dunn for assistance.

Councilmember Dunn provided an initial seed grant of $25,000 through a Youth and Amateur Sports Grant, followed by an additional $10,000 grant last year. King County Parks provided a total of $453,840 in funding. Now completed, the new skatepark spans approximately 19,000 square feet and is designed for skateboarders of all ages and skill levels.

“When Mayor Benson first came to me with the proposal to renew the skatepark, I was so excited to help,” said Councilmember Dunn. “I’ve been working with the Black Diamond community on this park from the very beginning, and it’s great to see it finally completed. I want to thank Mayor Benson for her leadership in getting this project across the finish line.”

The total cost of the project was $1,750,691.22. In addition to Councilmember Dunn’s contributions, major funding partners included the City of Black Diamond, King County, the King County Parks Levy, the Washington State Department of Commerce, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, and generous donations from the community.

“I want to thank Councilmember Dunn for providing the initial seed funding for our skatepark,” said Mayor Benson. “This project will be a huge benefit to the community, and I can’t wait to see it finally utilized by our youth!”

The community celebrated the skatepark’s grand opening last Saturday, July 19,2025. The park is located at 25314 Baker Street, Black Diamond, WA 98010. Partners from Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, and the Maple Valley Black Diamond Chamber of Commerce were there and joined the celebration.