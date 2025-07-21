Tuesday’s vote will determine whether the Council moves forward with implementing a local 0.1% sales tax to address a looming public safety crisis. If passed, the measure would generate new revenue to help close a projected $160 million deficit in King County’s General Fund.

The proposal is sponsored by Council Chair Girmay Zahilay and Budget Chair Rod Dembowski, following a letter they sent to Executive Shannon Braddock urging swift action to enact the new tax option authorized by the state legislature. Without new revenue, the county is facing severe budget shortfalls that would result in reduced staffing and services across key public safety functions, including law enforcement, public defense, prosecution, courts, and violence prevention programs. More background info below.

WHERE: King County Courthouse, 10th Floor, 516 Third Ave, Seattle or watch live on the KCTV livestream.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m.

BACKGROUND:

King County is currently facing a projected $160 million deficit in its 2025–2026 General Fund, which primarily supports law enforcement, courts, public defense, jails, and related programs. The proposed sales tax, which amounts to 10 cents on a $100 purchase, would provide the revenue needed to avoid sweeping cuts to these services.

Without new funding, the county estimates that residents will see reduced emergency response capacity, delayed court proceedings, and cuts to violence prevention and behavioral health services. If adopted, revenue from the tax would be used to:

Maintain staffing for prosecutors, public defenders, and sheriff’s deputies

Sustain court operations and victim advocacy programs

Support behavioral health services and diversion efforts

Invest in gun violence prevention and domestic violence response

In April, the Washington State Legislature passed House Bill 2015, granting counties the authority to adopt a local 0.1% sales and use tax to support public safety and criminal justice services. The tax can be adopted by a majority vote of the County Council without requiring voter approval