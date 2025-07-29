Susie Thompson, holding a hair dryer, demonstrates to Jillian Curtiss how to manually defrost Black Diamond Museum’s General Electric refrigerator, circa 1920. Museum volunteers keep their lunches cool in the 105-year old fridge. On top of it sits the motor. Embroidered towels hang above; each towel represents one day of the week and tells which household chore should be performed that day. The fridge is one of the most popular artifacts at the museum although the towels seem to encourage visitors to take notes in order to get their own household chores done on time. Black Diamond Museum is open Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and on weekends from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.