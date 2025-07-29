On 7/1/2025 at 0053 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle near the 29500 block of Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE after observing a traffic violation. Officer’s later discovered the driver also had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was issued a citation for the offense and released on scene.

**********

On 06/30/2025 Officers responded to assist the Snoqualmie Police Department as part of the CSPA Major Crimes Task Force. Investigators performed a forensic examination of a cell phone pursuant to a search warrant in a Child Abuse case.

**********

On 07/01/2025 Officers were dispatched to the 32300 block of Botts DR in regard to a request for assistance to Fire Department personnel conducting a river rescue of trapped boaters on the Green River.

**********

On 7/2/2025 at 0455 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a malicious mischief incident at the 24300 block of Roberts Dr. It was reported a political campaign sign and a Black Diamond Miner’s Day banner was damaged. Officer’s took a report and took possession of the damaged items. There is no suspect information at this time.

**********

On 07/03/2025, Officers were dispatched to an administrative detail to confirm a domestic violence no-contact order. Officers confirmed the order and sent a copy of the order via email to South Sound 911.

**********

On 07/04/2025 and Officer was dispatched to a juvenile problem at the 25200 block of Park St. Juveniles were in the skate park that is not yet open to the public. Upon arrival, the Officer had the subjects leave the park.

**********

On 07/05/2025, Officers received and information exchange notification that there was a vehicle heading south on 3rd Ave that was unable to maintain their lane. The vehicle was last seen at the 30600 block of 3rd Ave. Officers responded to that location and found the vehicle parked on the west side of 3rd Ave at the 30600 block. Contact was made with the driver who advised that she had been discharge from the hospital earlier that night. The driver was wearing a Hospital wristband and had a bandage on the back of her neck just below her head. The driver advised that while driving she became dizzy and thus pulled off the roadway. Fire responded and the driver refused to go to the Hospital. The driver made a call and was picked up so she would not have to drive.

**********

On 07/05/2025 at approximately 2254 hours, an officer preformed a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. Due to the aged of the passengers, parents were contacted and arrived on scene. An infraction was issued to the driver without issue.

**********

On 07/06/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a CPR in progress at the 33200 block of Crystal Ave. Upon arrival the Fire Department was already on scene and was treating the patient. Fire advised that they did not need the Officer’s assistance and and the Officer cleared the scene.

**********

On 07/06/25, officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject at 31500 block of 3rd Ave. Officers were advised that a suspicious male had attempted to open a door of a closed business in the area. Officers confirmed there was no entry made or damage to the business. Officers contacted the male who left the scene.

**********

On 07/06/2025 at approximately 1840 hours, an officer was dispatched to the Lake Sawyer Boat Launch, in reference to a jet ski which is recognized as a rule breaker being launched into Lake Sawyer. The officer located the only jet ski which was preparing to pull a tube, after the 3 pm high speed hours limit. The operator and owner were contacted and advised of the BDMCs for lake usage.