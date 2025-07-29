The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, August 4, 7-9:30 p.m. at the Maple Valley Fire Station 22225 SE 231st Street, Maple Valley, WA 98038 (across from King County Sheriff’s Precinct #3). One major topic to be discussed will be the recent Agreement to not site a proposed Asphalt Facility on SR-169 between Maple Valley and Renton. Visit the GMVUAC website (http://gmvuac.org/) for the agenda and Zoom information, which will be posted several days before the meeting.