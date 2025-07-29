The weekend of July 18-20 was nothing but amazing as Pacific Raceways hosted the 36th Annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA NW Nationals. Fans were privileged to see records broken all weekend long including the fastest pass ever recorded in NHRA history as Brittany Force turned an amazing 341.85 MPH in her Top Fuel dragster. Along with all the Pro excitement in their four classes were the local drivers in their classes. Pictured above was Robert Smyth from Hobart driving his 1997 Oldsmobile (Upper Left), and Greg Hehr of Ravensdale in his 1990 Camaro (Lower Right). Both drivers competed in the Super Gas class. In the Super Street class from Maple Valley was Jim Mabry competing in his 1975 Chevy Vega (Top Right). Rounding out the local competitors was Maple Valley’s Jiovanni Collecchi in the Super Comp class piloting his “23 M&M dragster (Lower Left). Three days of absolutely ground shaking racing was enjoyed by all the fans. The racing isn’t over just yet as there is more to come. Need any information on the rest of the season? Check out www.pacificraceways .com.
Home Sports Auto Racing Pacific Raceways hosted the 36th Annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA NW Nationals