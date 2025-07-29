Emerald Theatre is thrilled to present a charming outdoor production of Oscar Wilde’s timeless classic, The Importance of Being Earnest. This sparkling comedy of manners will delight audiences with its wit, whimsy, and a delightful dose of satire — all set under the summer sky in scenic local gardens and parks. Set in Victorian England, The Importance of Being Earnest follows the escapades of two affable bachelors, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff. Both lead double lives and conveniently adopt the name “Ernest” to escape their social obligations and pursue romance. But as their stories unravel, mistaken identities and elaborate deceptions lead to hilarious consequences, revealing Wilde’s sharp commentary on the absurdities of high society. With crisp dialogue, unforgettable characters, and clever twists, this production promises an evening of laughter and lighthearted fun for all ages.

Tickets are available now at emeraldtheatre.org, with several Pay-As-You-Can performances and dates — making this a perfect opportunity to enjoy live theatre in a welcoming, community-centered way.

Bring a blanket, pack a picnic, and enjoy classic theatre in the great outdoors at the Lake Wilderness Arboretum on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. or Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.. Don’t miss your chance to experience Oscar Wilde’s most beloved comedy — alfresco!