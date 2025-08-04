On 07/05/2025 at approximately 2254 hours, an officer preformed a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. Due to the age of the passengers, parents were contacted and arrived on scene. An infraction was issued to the driver without issue.

On 07/06/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a CPR in progress at the 33200 block of Crystal Ave. Upon arrival the Fire Department was already on scene and was treating the patient. Fire advised that they did not need the Officer’s assistance and and the Officer cleared the scene.

On 07/06/25, officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject at 31500 block of 3rd Ave. Officers were advised that a suspicious male had attempted to open a door of a closed business in the area. Officers confirmed there was no entry made or damage to the business. Officers contacted the male who left the scene.

On 07/06/2025 at approximately 1840 hours, an officer was dispatched to the Lake Sawyer Boat Launch, in reference to a jet ski which is recognized as a rule breaker being launched into Lake Sawyer. The officer located the only jet ski which was preparing to pull a tube, after the 3 p.m. high speed hours limit. The operator and owner were contacted and advised of the BDMCs for lake usage.

On 07/08/2025, Officers assisted an individual who wished to surrender firearms he no longer wanted in the home. Officers took custody of the items and they were entered into evidence for destruction.

On 07-09-25, at approximately 06:00 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a small child locked out of his house in the 32300 block of Railroad AVE. Officers arrived and reunited the child with his mother who was asleep in the residence. During the incident, Officers recovered a stolen vehicle that was parked at the residence.

On 07/09/2025 Officers were dispatched to the area of 244th AVE SE and SE 302 ST. in regard to a report of handbags abandoned on the side of the roadway. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything matching the description.

On 07/09/25, Officers were dispatched to a welfare check at the Black Diamond Police Department. King County Sheriff’s Office requested a welfare check on their reporting party for a call for service. Officers made contact with the subject and determined what she had reported to King County Sheriff’s Office had not occurred. Officers relayed this information to dispatch, King County Deputies arrived and transported the reporting party back to her residence.

On 07/10/2025 Officers contacted individuals who were in the Skate Park located in the 25200 block of Park ST. Officers advised the individuals that the park was still closed for construction, and the juveniles left the scene.