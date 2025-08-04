The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) encourages new hunters to complete their mandatory hunter education course as soon as possible during some of the many summer offerings.

“Many WDFW volunteer instructors hold hunter education classes in the summer, making it easier to get into a class,” said Dave Whipple, WDFW hunter education section manager. “In the fall, those same volunteers are out hunting, which means we have fewer courses available. Completing the course now ensures you will be able to participate in hunting seasons this fall and beyond.”

Per Washington state law, all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course to buy a hunting license. Visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/…/remember-complete-hunter… for more information on how to fulfill this requirement! #HuntWA #HunterEducation