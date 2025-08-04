This weekend August 7th thru 10th the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is once again coming to the Northwest. Pacific Raceways will host the three-day racing event this year presented by Epha Hose Protectors and Copeland Motorsports. This weekend’s racing event includes such classes as Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Competition Eliminator, Super Stock, Super Street, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas and the Pro and Super Pro cars and motorcycles from in and around the Northwest and Canada. Local drivers will also be in competition for three days of exciting drag racing. Gates open each day at 7:30 AM with qualifying beginning at 9:30 AM. Thursday is set for qualifying and time trials to start the weekend. Alcohol classes qualify at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM on Friday with eliminations on Saturday. Tickets are $25 for adults each day at the gate. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Make your plans for another action packed NHRA drag racing weekend as the Lucas Oil Division 6 race makes a stop in the beautiful Northwest and Pacific Raceways. Need more information on this race or the remainder of the 2025 racing season then check out their site at www.pacificraceways.com.