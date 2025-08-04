Don’t be surprised if you see flashing lights and friendly faces cruising through your neighborhood – it’s National Night Out! Deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office (along with our amazing first responder partners) will be out and about, rolling through communities to celebrate this annual event.

It’s all about making connections, sharing smiles, and celebrating the vibrant, diverse neighborhoods we’re lucky to be a part of. So, if you spot a deputy rolling by, don’t be shy – give ‘em a wave, snap a selfie, or even flag them down for a quick hello at your block party or community gathering.

Let’s make this night a celebration of safety, community, and some good ol’ neighborly fun!

To learn more about National Night Out, please visit https://natw.org/about/