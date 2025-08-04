In partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, The Maple Valley Community Center offers a free Pet Food Program for qualifying low-income seniors. Dry pet food will be provided each month for up to three spayed/neutered cats or dogs per household. Canned food will be provided when available and if requested. Special dietary needs will be met if food is available. Complete and submit the Pet Food Application Forms to For more information call the Community Center at 425-432-1272 if you would like to volunteer to help with this program.
Pet Food Offered To Local Low-Income Seniors
