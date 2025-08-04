Last Monday, July 28, 2025, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has increased minimum deputy staffing levels in unincorporated King County, restoring service to standard levels in both the North and Southeast precincts.

This staffing restoration comes less than two weeks after the King County Council approved a supplemental budget that included $845,000 in funding proposed by Councilmembers Sarah Perry and Reagan Dunn to reverse earlier staffing reductions due to budget shortfalls.

“I am grateful that, as of today, our North precinct deputy services have been restored as a result of the $845,000 in funding I fought for to meet the basic public safety needs of our unincorporated residents,” said Councilmember Perry. “Everyone should feel safe in their communities and feel confident that if there is a need, there will be a response.”

In March, the Sheriff’s Office reduced minimum staffing levels in response to unanticipated overtime costs – a staffing reduction that stretched already limited resources and increased emergency response times in rural and suburban parts of the county.

“Today’s restoration of staffing levels is a victory for public safety and for unincorporated King County,” said Councilmember Dunn. “The safety of residents in these communities should never be neglected to pay the price for budgeting decisions beyond their control. Thank you to my colleagues for joining me in restoring the appropriate staffing levels our residents deserve.”

The funding secured by Perry and Dunn has increased deputy staffing, reestablishing normal staffing levels in the affected precincts, and supports a broader effort to improve transparency and accountability surrounding the use of public safety funding in unincorporated communities. That includes a Council-directed work plan to evaluate long-term staffing models for the Sheriff’s Office that meet the needs of unincorporated residents and regional partners.