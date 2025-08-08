WTC Ventures, a proud Wendy’s® franchise group, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first Wendy’s restaurant in Black

Diamond, Washington. The new location, situated at 31243 3rd Avenue, is scheduled to open on August 13th, bringing Wendy’s signature “Fresh, Famous Food” to even

more guests in the community.

The new restaurant is designed with the modern customer in mind, featuring:

• Digital ordering kiosks

• Dedicated mobile and delivery pick-up points

• An enhanced pick-up window experience

“We’re excited to bring Wendy’s to Black Diamond and serve our fresh, made-to-order

food to this vibrant community,” said Traci Mills, Marketing Director for WTC Ventures.

“This location reflects our commitment to innovation and customer convenience.”

Wendy’s, founded in 1969, is known for its craveable menu, including made-to-order

square hamburgers crafted with fresh, never frozen beef*, the iconic Spicy Chicken

Sandwich, Baconator®, crispy nuggets, and the beloved Frosty® dessert.

In addition to serving great food, Wendy’s proudly supports the Dave Thomas

Foundation for Adoption®, which works to dramatically increase the number of

adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care system.

For more information about the new Black Diamond location, please contact Traci Mills

at 614-271-3762 or tmills@wtcventures.com.