On 7/10/25, Officers were flagged down by a citizen in the 30400 block of 3rd AVE. The citizen advised an elderly subject nearby was in need of assistance. Officers made contact with the individual, identified him, and called FIRE to the scene. Officers made contact with the individual’s wife. She came to the scene and he was released to her.

**********

On 07/10/2025, Officers were dispatched to a harassment call in the 31000 block of 229th AVE SE. It was reported a neighbor had openly carried a firearm while walking his dog along the reporting parties fence line. While walking the dog the subject made concerning statements and attempted to antagonize the reporting party. This is currently under investigation.

**********

On 07/11/2025 an Officer was dispatched to a found property at the 22800 block of SE Fir St. Upon arrival, the Officer contacted the complainant who advised that they found a handgun in the parking lot at the above listed location. The handgun was turned over to the Officer and it was found to be a BB gun. The BB gun was placed into evidence as found property.

**********

On 07/12/2025, an Officer responded to the 32800 block of Railroad Ave reference to a theft. The victim advised that while at the above listed location her wallet containing identifications, credit cards, debit cards and cash was stolen

There are no suspects or witnesses.

**********

On 07/12/25, officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music at the 32500 block of 3rd Ave. Officers located the source of the music and contacted the subject responsible who agreed to keep the volume of the music down.

**********

On 07/13/2025, officers were dispatched to the 33100 block of Glacier Ave SE for a Welfare check. Officers attempted contact by phone and at the residence with negative results. Family members of the subject opened the residence where officers discovered the subject was deceased. Officers conducted an investigation and determined the death was natural and no signs of fowl play was observed.

**********

On 0713/2025 at approximately 1629 officers were dispatched to the 32000 block of Morgan Street in reference to a suspicious male going door to door selling roofing repair. The subjects behavior and their lack of attire consistent with a sales person was suspicious to the caller. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone matching the description.

**********

On 07/13/2025 at approximately 1834 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 22400 block of SE 296th Street in reference to a marine violation. The reporting party advised a jet ski was making small circles and operating at greater than the 5 mph limit. Upon arrival the vessel was no longer operating and was not located. The reporting party was contacted and advised the call to police was delayed in being made.

**********

On 07/14/2025 at approximately 1656 hours, officers were dispatched to the 32000 block of 1st Ave in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival it was discovered an elderly resident was experiencing confusion from dementia. A appropriate resource was identified and the residence was transported by family for care. Parties involves and nearby by family were identified and documented.

**********

On 07/14/2025 at approximately 1844 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 25300 block of Baker Street in reference to vehicles parked illegally in the area. Upon arrival, several vehicles were located parked in the roadway, however no vehicles were parked in an improper manner.

**********

On 7/15/2025 at 0034 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department contacted a male subject behind a closed business located near the 30700 block of 3rd Avenue. Officer’s soon recognized the male from previous contacts and discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant for domestic violence court order violation. The warrant was soon confirmed and the male was transported and booked into a nearby correctional facility.

**********

On 07-15-25, at approximately 13:28 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a marine violation. Officers were informed that a subject called 911 to report that two children on personal watercraft were speeding on Lake Sawyer prior to 14:00 hours. Officers located the two personal watercraft operators who did not know the speeding hours. Officers issued the juveniles warnings for speeding on the lake prior to 14:00 hours.

**********

On 7/17/2025, an officer responded to the 33600 block of Juniper Ave SE for a report of an improperly parked vehicle. A warning was placed on the unoccupied vehicle.

**********

On 7/17/2025, an officer received a found cell phone that was located in the 23900 block of Roberts Drive. The officer was unable to determine the owner. The phone was booked into evidence for safe keeping.

**********

On 07/17/2025, officers observed a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway at the 30600 block of 3rd Ave. Officers contacted the subject who advised they had several alcoholic beverages. Officers conducted an investigation and determined probable cause for the crime of Physical control. Officers arrested the subject who was then booked into Enumclaw Jail.

**********

On 07/19/25, officers were dispatched to a welfare at the 24400 block of Morgan St. regarding a confused female that was reported to have been talking to herself. Officers contacted the female who multiple times refused help. Officers later contacted the female and prevented her from harming herself. The female was medically evaluated and transported to Auburn Medical Center for an involuntary mental health evaluation.

**********

On 07/21/2025, an Officer responded to the 25200 block of Park St. reference to a fire assist. The Fire Department responded to the skate park at the above listed location due to a child falling and hitting his head. Fire was on scene when the Officer arrived and was treating the child. The Child’s mother was also on scene. The Child was transported to the Hospital in Auburn to be checked out