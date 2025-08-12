ESD is excited to welcome our new and returning students into the 2025-2026 school year! Please visit our Back-to-School Hub to have everything you need for beginning the school year, including annual notifications, calendar, online registration, supply lists, free and reduced lunch applications, and more at https://www.enumclaw.wednet.edu/page/parents
There are many upcoming important dates for families of all ages. You can find upcoming dates below.
8/18: Enumclaw High School Hornet Drop-in Day
8/19: Enumclaw Middle School Timberwolf Day
8/20: Thunder Mountain Middle School Day of Thunder
8/25: Black Diamond Elementary School Ice Cream Social,
Byron Kibler Elementary School – Enumclaw School District Meet the Teacher,
Southwood Elementary School Ice Cream Social,
Sunrise Elementary Meet the Teacher,
Westwood Elementary School Cougar Day
8/27: First Day of School for grades 1-9,
Kindergarten Conferences begin
8/28: First Day of School for grades 10, 11, 12
9/1: No School for Labor Day
9/2-3: Alternating Kindergarten Start Days
9/4: First Day of School for all Kindergarten
Please see individual school calendars at www.enumclaw.wednet.edu/events for more details.