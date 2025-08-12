ESD is excited to welcome our new and returning students into the 2025-2026 school year! Please visit our Back-to-School Hub to have everything you need for beginning the school year, including annual notifications, calendar, online registration, supply lists, free and reduced lunch applications, and more at https://www.enumclaw.wednet.edu/page/parents

There are many upcoming important dates for families of all ages. You can find upcoming dates below.

8/18: Enumclaw High School Hornet Drop-in Day

8/19: Enumclaw Middle School Timberwolf Day

8/20: Thunder Mountain Middle School Day of Thunder

8/25: Black Diamond Elementary School Ice Cream Social,

Byron Kibler Elementary School – Enumclaw School District Meet the Teacher,

Southwood Elementary School Ice Cream Social,

Sunrise Elementary Meet the Teacher,

Westwood Elementary School Cougar Day

8/27: First Day of School for grades 1-9,

Kindergarten Conferences begin

8/28: First Day of School for grades 10, 11, 12

9/1: No School for Labor Day

9/2-3: Alternating Kindergarten Start Days

9/4: First Day of School for all Kindergarten

Please see individual school calendars at www.enumclaw.wednet.edu/events for more details.