On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Area Council held its Regular Monthly Meeting at the Maple Valley Fire Station and via Zoom. Major topics discussed were: (1) Asphalt Facility Agreement, (2) Reserve Silica; and (3) the Area Council’s Annual Train Show.

Asphalt Facility Agreement

On July 17, 2025, an agreement was announced between local community group “Save the Cedar River” (STCR) and Lakeside Industries (LI) that would halt the building of a proposed Asphalt Facility along SR-169 and the Cedar River. Under the agreement, LI would not move forward with construction of an Asphalt Facility under its approved permitting and, instead would reengage with King County to permit a Warehouse as an alternative.

Originally, LI proposed to move its Asphalt Facility from its current location in the City of Covington along SR-18 at SE 256th St to a site along SR-169–in very close proximity to the Cedar River at 18825 SE Renton-Maple Valley Rd.

Guest speaker, Bob Baker, President of STCR, discussed details of the Agreement. King County Councilman Dunn convened a meeting with LI and STCR. At the meeting, under the new proposal LI would be using parts of its existing permit issued by King County several years ago to reduce cost, and expedite the project to build a Warehouse on the site. After debating this issue, both sides came to a mutual agreement that the best win-win situation would be the proposed Warehouse with no legal objections from STCR. In addition, there were discussions regarding a trailhead leading to the 27 miles of trails directly above the proposed site. LI was not opposed to this. Councilman Dunn was asked if it would maintain this trailhead and replied, “that should not be problem, I will check into it.”

Mr. Baker was asked by Area Council members why LI would agree to scrapping its proposed Asphalt Facility for a Warehouse. He speculated, based on what LI stated at the meeting, that strong community opposition factored in resulting in bad Public opinion; time constraints related to missed opportunities to provide asphalt products for certain projects (I-405); and monies already spent on environmental studies and preparing the property. When asked if there was any written agreement, Mr. Baker stated: “There were no legally binding contracts written, or signed, just two opposing sides shaking hands with mutual respect.”

Mr. Baker added that at their meeting he stated to LI he was grateful for it being open to discussion, ultimately realizing the community’s commitment of opposition to the proposed Asphalt Facility, and agreeing to a win win situation for all sides, including King County.

For further information, please see the following Seattle Times article (https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/asphalt-plant-on-cedar-river-scrapped-agreement-follows-long-fight/). Area Council work on this issue dates back ~17 years to 2008—please see the Area Council’s Asphalt Facility webpage (http://gmvuac.org/asphalt-facility/) for the history of the site, permitting, etc., as well as the Area Council’s multiple sets of Public Comments submitted to King County over the years.

Reserve Silica

The Area Council has been monitoring the old Reserve Silica mine south of Ravensdale that has been undergoing reclamation for 18 years since its closure in 2007. Recently, Reserve Silica submitted two permit applications—one to Public Health Seattle-King County (PHSKC) and one to King County Department of Local Services-Permitting Division (DLS-P)—to cover a variety of activities.

Guest speaker, Jerome Сгuz, Environmental Scientist in the Environmental Health Services Division of PHSKC, discussed expansion of Reserve Silica’s Inert Waste Permit to cover the inadvertent dumping of some marble countertop material in two areas outside what PHSKC had previously approved for dumping. PHSKC plans to expand the boundary of the defined area to add two large areas where the countertops are located. The Area Council is concerned with this expansion, as the countertop materials are located in very small portions of the two areas identified by PHSKC. Reserve Silica submitted a permit application for this in May. PHSKC is coordinating with KC DLS-P and, thus, is waiting until the DLS-P permit is ready to go before it issues its permit to expand its inert waste coverage.

KC DLS-P is reviewing a permit application from Reserve Silica to replace its existing Clearing and Grading Permit associated with the sand mine reclamation at the site. Unfortunately, the Area Council was unable to secure a speaker from KC DLS-P to discuss same, but plans to invite key KC DLS-P people to its next regular monthly meeting on September 8. Reserve Silica’s Manager of Operations, Jeffry Wright, who was in attendance virtually, stated it had submitted to KC DLS-P updated profiles and other engineering information to supplement its permit application.

The Area Council will review any new permits and continue to monitor the Reserve Silica site until it is properly cleaned up, fully reclaimed, closed down, and reforested—as required by law.

Annual Train Show

The Area Council will host its 27th Annual Train Show in Ravensdale on October 17 through 19. More in formation to come.

Next Area Council Meeting

The next Area Council monthly meeting will be held Monday, September 8, 2025 (one week after the first Monday of the month which falls this year on the Labor Day holiday) from 7 – 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station at 22225 SE 231st St (across from the KC Sheriff’s Precinct).

Meetings are held on the first Monday of the month (except for Holidays, when they are held on the second Monday). All meeting announcements, agendas, and Zoom information are posted on the Area Council’s Website (www.gmvuac.org) and local NextDoor platforms. You can also find us on our FaceBook page (https://www.facebook.com/GMVUAC/). Each meeting begins with an open Public Comment period where anyone can voice concerns, comments, etc.

Area Council Membership

Your Area Council, founded in 1978, is one of the longest continuously active local councils. It serves as an all-volunteer, locally recognized advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District (TSD). The Area Council, in “working to keep the Rural Area rural,” collaborates regionally with other King County Rural Area organizations through both the Joint Rural Team and its Joint Transportation Initiative.

The twelve-seat Area Council has four open seats. If you have an interest in joining, please send an e-mail to: GMVUAC (info@gmvuac.org) or attend (either in-person or virtually) a monthly meeting and express your interest. To be eligible to join the Area Council as a Member you need to live within the TSD.

Residents, even those not living within the TSD, are eligible to become Associate Members who can serve (including as Chair or Vice-Chair) on any Area Council Committee: Environment, Growth Management, Transportation, Public Relations, or Train Show. For information on each of these committees please see the Area Council’s website and use the drop-down menu under Committees.

All Monthly Meeting Summary Articles can be found on our Home page in the 2025/2024 GMVUAC Monthly Meeting Articles box or by using the drop-down menu under Correspondence.