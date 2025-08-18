A story is told of a European queen several centuries ago who left her coachman sitting outside during the winter while she attended the theater. The drama was so heart-wrenching that the queen sobbed throughout the entire performance. But when she returned to the carriage and discovered the coachman had frozen to death, she did not shed a tear! She was deeply moved by a fictional tragedy but completely untouched by a real one with which she was directly involved and for which she was even directly responsible.

How could this queen be so heart-wrenched over a play and not have any compassion for what was truly happening around her? Her lack of compassion for the coachman brings into question what kind of person she truly was. Her actions displayed her true character. Much can be known about a person’s character by their actions. Jesus said that we are known by our fruits, that is to say, our actions – Matthew 12:33. The queen in our story revealed by her actions that she had no real compassion at all.

In the same way, the Bible tells us that if we have truly placed our faith in Christ alone for the forgiveness of sin, this faith will be exemplified in our actions. Jesus had great compassion for people, especially those who were in need. Those who claim to have saving faith in Jesus Christ and yet have no compassion for those around them exemplify a dead faith. James chapter 2, verses 17- 18, tells us that true faith in Christ is made evident by our works. James writes, “faith, if it has no works, is dead, being by itself.” It reflects one with no faith at all.

What good is it if you say you have faith, and yet your character shows something else? You are only fooling yourself. Genuine faith in Jesus Christ is faith that works. It is abundant, peaceful, compassionate, active, and victorious. It is a faith that works not because of anything you can do, but because of what Jesus has done in you. This, of course, is if you have trusted in Him. Do you have a faith that works?

