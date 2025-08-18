olJuly 21 to 28, 2025

On 07/21/2025 at approximately 1736 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 30400 block of 224th Ave SE, in reference to a vehicle striking a deer. The officers completed a collision report and euthanized the severely injured small deer on scene.

**********

On 07/21/2025 at approximately 1930 hours an officer was driving south bound in the 31500 block of Lake Sawyer Rd., when they observed a subject on foot waving them to stop. The female advised they observed a fire on the south east side of the Lake Sawyer Regional Park, on the Palmer Coking Coal property line. The officer notified fire personnel and met them on PCC property, locating the female and the small fire, which fire personnel extinguished.

**********

On 7/21/2025 at 2133 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle at the 29000 block of 216th Avenue SE after observing a traffic violation. Officer’s later discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license in the 3rd degree. The driver was issued a traffic infraction for their violations and a citation for their suspended driver’s license.

**********

On 7/21/2025 at 2333 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department was advised a neighboring Police agency was contacting a subject with a Black Diamond misdemeanor warrant. Officer’s confirmed the warrant and the subject was soon booked into a nearby correctional facility for the offense.

**********

On 07/21/2025 at approximately 1830 hours an officer was dispatched to the 22400 block of SE 296th Street, in reference to a single vehicle collision into a tree. The officer located a vehicle, which had been parked for over an hours, which now the owner wanted to report a collision with. All available information was obtained and a collision report was completed.

**********

On 7/23/2025 at 2258 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department conducted a theft report that occurred near the 31000 block of 228th Avenue Se. The reporting party stated that money was taken from their bank account yesterday and they had possible suspect information. This investigation is ongoing.

**********

On 07/24/2025, officers were dispatched to an verbal domestic with information provided of a fire on scene which was also illegal, in the 32100 block of Morgan Dr. Officers responded to the scene and contacted the involved parties who were both argumentative with officers. They advised there was no verbal argument and they agreed to put out their burn barrel fire.

**********

On 7/25/2025, officers responded to the 30800 block of 229 PL. SE for a welfare check. Officers found an elderly subject having a medical emergency. The fire department responded and the subject was transported to the hospital for treatment.

**********

On 07/25/2025, officers were dispatched to a hit and run collision at the 25200 block of Park St. Officers responded to the scene, investigated the incident, conducted a check for the suspect vehicle and completed a collision report. Officer assisted the victim in making their vehicle drive able.