The weekend of August 7-10 the Lucas Oil Divisional Drag Racing Series came to Pacific Raceways for four intense days of drag racing action. Drivers and teams came in and around the Northwest and Canada all looking for points toward the Championship for 2025. Among those were drivers from Maple Valley and Hobart. From Maple Valley in the Super Comp class was Jiovanni Collecchi in his “23 M&M dragster (Lower right). Getting ready to pull into the staging lights was Ryan Carlson competing in the Top Dragster class (Center Lower Right). From Hobart driving his 1997 Oldsmobile was Robert Smyth as part of the Super Gas class (Upper right). The weather was great and the action was exciting for all the fans. There is still more racing action on the schedule for the rest of the 2025 racing season. Also, coming in October is the Fall Swap Meet now being planned. Don’t want to miss that. More information can be found at www.pacificraceways.com.