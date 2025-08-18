Join Neely Mansion Association located at 12303 SE Auburn-Black Diamond Road Auburn, WA 98092 on Saturday, August 23, 1 to 4 p.m. for a Celebration of Filipino Culture, emceed by Bert Caoili, Fil-Am Radio Host and Vice-President of FILAMCORP. Maricres Castro, singer, actress and City of Tacoma Commissioner for Immigrant & Refugee Affairs, will perform the national anthem.

Enjoy dancing presented by the Filipiniana Multicultural Dance Troupe (FMDT), Island music, family-friendly activities, and a variety of exhibits and presentations, including a Filipino Fashion Display featuring men’s and women’s evening attire.

Tour the Mansion and grounds, which include vintage farm equipment, and the 1940s Acosta Shed, built by Filipino immigrant and long-term Neely resident, Pedro ‘Pete’ Acosta. The Acosta Shed will feature displays, vintage tools and farm implements, many used by Mr. Acosta, as well as the wine barrel used in making wine from the Concord grapes he raised.

Box lunches featuring Filipino food items will be provided by Catering by Edwin. (While they last)

All are welcome to enjoy this free celebration of our multicultural community.