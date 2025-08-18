New Restaurant is franchisee WTC Ventures’ 100th Wendy’s

Traci Mills, Marketing Director, WTC Ventures

On Friday, August 15, Wendy’s® held a grand opening at 31243 3rd Ave., Black Diamond, WA 98010. Beginning today, customers can visit the new Wendy’s restaurant. Black Diamond’s newest restaurant has a sleek and modern design with new technology that places an emphasis on convenience, speed and accuracy.

To celebrate the Grand Opening of this location, Wendy’s named local 13-year-old Easton “Wendy’s Ambassador of the Day!” Easton, whose mom said Wendy’s is her son’s favorite spot to grab a meal when they have a family outing, was given the honor of being the first customer in line plus cutting the ribbon to commemorate the opening of the restaurant. “I can’t believe I get to be the very first in line at my new hometown Wendy’s!” Easton said. “For me, nothing beats a fresh Wendy’s Baconator® combo, a Chocolate Frosty®, and hanging out at my favorite restaurant. Getting to help cut the ribbon and be part of the grand opening is just so cool—it’s like a dream come true for a big Wendy’s fan like me!” As Wendy’s Ambassador of the Day, Easton was presented with a certificate by Wendy’s Frosty mascot, as well as official Wendy’s merchandise. Another special guest accompanying Easton with the ribbon cutting was Black Diamond’s Mayor, Carol Benson.

This is Black Diamond’s first Wendy’s, and at this restaurant customers will be able to order their favorite menu items in several convenient ways, including with the Wendy’s app, through select delivery services, in the drive-thru or inside the restaurant. The new restaurant also has dedicated parking for mobile orders and delivery drivers—making it easier than ever to grab our new Frosty Swirls™ and Frosty Fusions™, or the limited-time Wendy’s®x Wednesday™ Meal of Misfortune.

“We’re thrilled to open our brand-new Wendy’s restaurant right here in Black Diamond, bringing our fresh, crave-worthy menu and legendary hospitality to even more fans,” Traci Mills, Marketing Director for WTC Ventures, said. “This new Wendy’s experience is designed from the ground up with our guests in mind from faster, easier ordering to more comfortable, welcoming spaces. Every detail puts our customers first.” This is also WTC Ventures 100th Wendy’s restaurant.

The location also offers Wendy’s breakfast, featuring fan favorites like the mouth-watering Breakfast Baconator®– made with hand-cracked fresh eggs and oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon — and the warm and fluffy Homestyle French Toast Sticks. To top it all off, customers can pair their savory or sweet breakfast items with delicious coffee offerings.

Jobs are still available at this location and others. Interested in employment opportunities at Wendy’s? Visit https://wendys-careers.com/job-search.