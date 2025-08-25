We know that time passes quickly in this life. It seems that our weeks have become like days. We are busy pursuing goals, caring for our families, and living the American dream. NBC’s News reporter David Bloom was living the American Dream. He was also a man who knew his time.

David Bloom was at the height of his journalistic career as an embedded reporter with the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division in Iraq; he was doing his job of keeping those abroad informed. On April 6, 2003, Bloom sent an email to his wife. This email would be one that would become cherished by his wife and children as it was only a short time after Bloom pushed the send icon that he died from a blood clot. In his email to his wife, he wrote that he was at the top of his career but said: “It’s nothing compared to my relationship with you and the girls and Jesus.”

There was no way for Bloom to know that his time here on this earth would be so short, but that did not matter, he already knew his time. He knew that there was nothing more important in this world than Jesus Christ. Knowing Christ makes everything else relative in relation to how long we live. This is what Jesus told Thomas as recorded in the gospel of John, “Let not your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you; for I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And you know the way where I am going. Thomas said to Him, ‘Lord, we do not know where You are going, how do we know the way?’ Jesus said to him, I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me.” – John 14:1-6.

