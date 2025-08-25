7-28-25 to 8-7-2025

On 7/28/2025 at 00:10 hours, officers observed a vehicle exhibiting driving behavior consisted with a DUI driver. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 33100 block of 3rd Ave. Upon contacting the driver and determined that probable cause existed on the driver for the crime of DUI. The driver was taken into custody and booked into a correctional facility.

On 07/28/2025 an officer responded to the 22100 block of SE 296th St reference to a road hazard (dead deer in the roadway). Upon arrival the deer was located and Public works responded and removed it.

On 07/28/2025, an Officer was dispatched to a Juvenile problem at the 32100 block of Bruckners Way. Complainant advised that juveniles were riding dirt bikes up and down the roadway. I responded and located the juveniles, the dirt bikes and the father of the juveniles at the above listed location. The father was advised that although the dirt bikes were registered, he could be criminally charged for authorizing his unlicensed children to ride them on the roadway. The father advised that it would not happen again.

On 7/28/2025 at 1947 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance near the 33100 block of Ten Trails Pkwy SE. The reporting party stated they could hear their neighbors fighting, but did not have visual. Officer’s arrived on scene and discovered a male and female verbally fighting. Through investigation, Officer’s determined no crime had been committed and the parties separated for the remainder of the evening.

On 07/30/2025, Officers were dispatched to an overdose in the 25000 block of Roberts DR. Officers arrived on scene and observed an individual showing symptoms of an opiate overdose. Officers administered NARCAN to the subject. FIRE arrived on scene and began treating the patient. Due to the subject being unable to care for self officers had the subject involuntarily committed for medical treatment. Officers took the subjects personal property to be stored for safekeeping.

On 7/31/2025, an officer confirmed a warrant for a subject who Kent Police was in contact with. Kent Police transported the subject to SCORE Jail for booking. The subject suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital instead.

On 8/1/2025, officers responded to the 32500 block of Railroad Ave for a report of an overdose. The subject was evaluated by the fire department before being transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On 08/01/2025, officers were dispatched to a CPR in progress at the 33100 block of 3rd Ave. Officers responded to the scene and administered CPR. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and continued life saving efforts on the subject. The subject was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers conducted a death investigation and the body was held by King County Medical Examiners.

On 08/02/25, officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music at the 32500 block of Lawson St. Officers located a subject playing loud music. Officers advised them of the Black Diamond noise ordinance and they agreed to turn the music down.

On 08/03/25, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 31500 block of 3rd AVE. The driver was an unlicensed minor. The guardian showed up to the scene and was issued a notice of infraction for allowing an unauthorized minor to drive and the driver was issued a verbal warning.

On 8/3/2025 at 0237 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department contacted multiple subjects after dusk at the Lake Sawyer Boat Launch, located at 22480 Se 296th St. It was later discovered one of the subjects had a felony warrant. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was taken into custody and booked into a nearby correctional facility.

On 8/3/2025, an officer responded to the 28800 block of 228 AVE SE for a welfare check on a subject sleeping in a vehicle. The subject was awake when the officer arrived. The subject declined assistance and declined field sobriety tests.

On 08/03/2025, officers were dispatched to a request for extra patrol at the 29200 block of 217th Pl SE. Dispatch advised the caller reported unauthorized juveniles inside their gated community. Officers conducted an area check and located 3 juveniles on dirtbikes in the area. Officers attempted to contact the juveniles who recklessly fled the scene. Officers did not pursue the juveniles.

On 08/03/2025, officers contacted an occupant of a parked vehicle at the 30400 block of 3rd Ave, who had a suspended drivers license. The vehicle was parked on private property at a local business. Officers warned them not to drive on the public road with their suspended license status. Shortly after, officers observed the same vehicle enter the public roadway. Officers initiated a traffic stop and issued the driver a criminal citation for the offense.

On 08/03/2025 at approximately 1940 hours, an officer observed a vehicle stopped suspiciously in the parking lot of the Lake Sawyer Regional Park located at 31500 Lake Sawyer RD SE. Upon the officer checking the parking lot and the vehicle, it was discovered the vehicle had been entered as stolen less than an hour prior by KCSO. Occupants of the vehicle appeared to have been checking parked vehicles for valuables as an officer approached. The vehicle fled the location at a high rate of speed, officers did not pursue. The vehicle was was documented by Flock Cameras immediately leaving the city and driving to the city of Seatac.

On 8/4/2025 at 0021 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department contacted a known felony warrant subject located at the 31500 block of 3rd Avenue. Officer’s detained the subject and were later notified that the warrant was confirmed. The subject was then placed into custody, transported, and booked into a nearby correctional facility.

On 08/04/2025 at approximately 1754 hours, an officer was dispatched to the intersection of 3rd Ave and Roberts Drive, in reference to a crash notification from a cell phone. Upon checking the area no collision was located. A phone was located on the ground near the intersection and through investigation it was found the device was the responsible for the notification. The owner of the phone was located and provided with phone a short time later.

On 8/4/2025 at 2052 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a suspicious subject near the 26200 block of Lawson St. The reporting party advised 2 unknown males were seen climbing a nearby water tower. Through investigation, Officer’s discovered the males at the water tower were city employee’s conducting job specific duties. Officer’s advised the reporting party and cleared the scene.

On 8/5/2025 at 0017 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to suspicious activity near the 28900 block of 229th PL SE. The reporting party advised they heard a loud thud outside of their home and when looking outside, discovered multiple items knocked over and moved. Officer’s conducted an area check but were unable to identify anyone or anything that may have been the cause of the suspicious event.

On 08/07/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 31100 block of 3rd AVE for a suspected intoxicated subject who was reportedly heard yelling and throwing items outside. Officers arrived on scene, contacted, and identified the subject. It was determined no crime had occurred.

On 8/7/2025, an officer responded to the 31100 block of 3rd Ave for a citizen assist. The officer confirmed a subjects identity so they could retrieve their property.

On 08/07/25, an officer was parked at the 30300 block of 216th Ave SE where they observed a vehicle exhibit erratic driving behavior. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and determined probable cause for the crime of DUI. Officers arrested the driver transported them to SCORE jail where they were medically declined. Officers transported the driver to Covington Multicare where they were cited and released.