A beautiful evening of art, nature, and community spirit came together on Tuesday, August 19, as the Maple Valley Creative Arts Council and the Lake Wilderness Arboretum hosted a special dedication event in the Children’s Garden.

The event marked the unveiling of eight handcrafted steel animal and bird sculptures created by Ravensdale artist Jenn Brown. Tucked playfully among the plants and pathways, the sculptures formed the basis of a family-friendly Animal Scavenger Hunt that delighted children and adults alike. “We wanted to create something that sparked imagination and curiosity in the garden,” said Arboretum’s director, Susan Goodell. “Each sculpture is a tribute to the wildlife we’re lucky to see in our forests.”

The festivities began with a welcome from organizers, a short dedication ceremony, and self-guided tours through the garden. Guests enjoyed searching for the cleverly placed creatures, which included a coyote, owl, deer, rabbit, songbirds, duck and ducklings, and woodpecker — all blending seamlessly with the natural landscape.

Attendees were especially captivated by the challenge. “I truly enjoy the local, organic approach — I found the coyote hiding in the woods!” said Deputy Mayor of Maple Valley, Dana Parnello, proudly holding up his completed scavenger card.

Following the garden tour, guests proceeded to the Perennial Garden to enjoy a free Summer Concert at the Arboretum, continuing the evening’s celebration with music under the trees. “This partnership between the Arts Council and the Arboretum really brings our community together in a joyful, creative way,” said one attendee. “It’s great to see families out here exploring and celebrating something so unique.” The sculptures will remain a permanent installation in the Children’s Garden, and scavenger hunt cards will be available at the information booth, offering a lasting and interactive experience for future visitors.

For more information about upcoming events or to support community arts initiatives, visit maplevalleyarts.com.