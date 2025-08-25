THE ANNUAL JOHN SALVATORI HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT

By
VOICE of the Valley
-

Monday, September 1

Sign ups Noon

Play 1 p.m.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places

Registratration Fee $10 per pitcher

Teams may register the day of the event

Black Diamond Eagles 32618 Railroad Ave Black Diamond, 98010

