A good time was had by all at the Filipino Fiesta at Neely Mansion, where, in addition to touring the Mansion and grounds, a variety of cultural dances were performed by the Filipiniana Multicultural Dance Troupe. Tinikling, a traditional Filipino folk dance using bamboo poles, was among the dances performed.

The exhibits included a handmade jewelry display as well as a display featuring men’s and women’s Filipino-style evening attire. A ribbon cutting ceremony was performed at the newly-restored Acosta Shed, built by Pedro ‘Pete’ Acosta, in the 1940s. A delicious Filipino-style lunch was provided by Catering by Edwin and dessert items were prepared by West Hill Deli at this delightful celebration of Filipino culture.

