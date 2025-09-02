As we know, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways. One of its most significant effects has been on the young. Fear and depression peaked during this time and have remained high, particularly among those ages 17-24. Experts tell us it is driven by heightened levels of uncertainty, fear of Illness, lack of socialization, compounded by an unhealthy focus on social media. Although not as pronounced among older groups, the numbers remained heightened across the board.

Depression is not something new, listen to the words of the Psalmist in Psalm 42:11, “Why are you in despair, O my soul? And why have you become disturbed within me?” The answer to his despair was in relation to where his hope was. He answers his own question, “Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him, The help of my countenance and my God.” The word translated as “countenance” refers to what the face reveals on its surface. Notice it is directly related to his focus. His focus was upon the Lord.

What we learn here is that our ability to cope is directly related to where we place our hope. The Bible clearly states that those who do not know Christ have no hope and are without God in the world. – Ephesians 2:12. The good news is that God invites us to have a relationship with Him through the Son. Jesus said, “Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me.“- John 14:1. Further, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” – John 14:6. This life refers to eternal life with Christ. The Apostle John makes clear that God “has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has the life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have the life.” That is eternal life – 1 John 5:11-12.

So first, coping with all that life brings begins by turning from our sin to Jesus as our Savior. Have you recognized your sin and need for forgiveness in Christ alone? From there, living above life’s circumstances comes through putting the mind on the truth of God’s word. The Apostle Paul makes clear that the scriptures were given to us by God “so that through perseverance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.” – Rom. 15:3. So we are to read Gods’ word.

To help you get started, I have included a reading list for each day this week. Read the following passages, one for each day, then ask these two questions: 1. What eternal/timeless truths are being taught? 2. How should these truths apply to my life? Daily readings: Wednesday – Philippians 3:7-21; Thursday – Psalm 119:1-32; Friday – Psalm 119:33-64; Saturday – Psalm 119:65-96; Sunday – Psalm 119:97-128; Monday – Psalm 119:129-160; Tuesday – Psalm 119:161-176.

In addition, spend regular time in prayer. To help, use the acronym ACTS that reflects Christ’s example of how to pray recorded in the gospel of Matthew 6:9-13: beginning with Adoration – we are to first give God praise to God. Confession – Sins that we are made aware of to confess. Thanksgiving – What things we see we are to be thankful for. Supplication – our prayer requests. Remember, God always answers prayer, yes, no, or wait.

Finally, pick a verse or verses from the day’s reading to memorize. Occupy your mind with the truth of God’s word. God tells us, “Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth.” – Colossians 3:2 My friends, keep seeking the things above so you will be able to remain encouraged and cope with the things below.

