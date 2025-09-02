On 08/11/2025, Black Diamond Police Administrative assistants notified officers of a traffic complaint at the 23900 block of Roberts DR. Officers contacted the reporting party, who reported vehicles regularly failing to yield to pedestrians entering the cross walk at the intersection. The reporting party requested increased patrol in the area

On 08/12/25, officers were dispatched to the 25500

block of Lawson Street in reference a subject the reporting party suspected of being under the influence driving a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle leaving the area and upon investigation, arrested the driver for suspicion of DUI.

On 8/15/2025, an officer responded to the 32200 block of 3rd Ave for an animal complaint. An anonymous written complaint had been submitted to the City due to an ongoing barking dog. The officer checked the residence and the dog was not barking. The officer contacted the homeowner by phone and advised them of the complaint.

On 08-16-25, at approximately 14:55 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding an assist to the Black Diamond Fire Department. Officers were informed that a 4 year old boy was playing in his playroom when he fell from a second story window. Officers arrived at the residence and the Black Diamond EMT’s had examined the child and found that he was stable, with a small cut on his chin. The child was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

On 08/17/25, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle at the 33300 block of Glacier Ave SE. Dispatch advised that a suspicious vehicle had been stopping at several different houses in the area. Officers conducted an area check and located the vehicle. Officers observed the vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a traffic stop. Officers contacted the driver who advised they were door dashing in the area. The driver received a verbal warning for the traffic violation.

On 08/18/2025, officers were dispatched to a non injury and non blocking accident at the 31900 block of Black Diamond Ravensdale Rd SE. Officers provided the involved parties with an information exchange form, completed a collision report, and issued the at fault driver a citation for a following to closely and driving without insurance.

On 08/19/2025 Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen license plate in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE. Officers were advised that the plate had been taken overnight, with no potential suspect information available. The plate was entered into NCIC/WCIC as stolen, and the case has been placed on inactive status pending the development of any suspect information.

On 08/19/2025 at approximately 1930 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 25800 block of Lawson Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle driving in the area often for the past several weeks. A matching vehicle was located in the area and upon making contact, officers found the owner and driver of the vehicle to be a residence of Black Diamond who lives nearby.