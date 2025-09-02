We were thrilled to have had Little Chiefs Carson and Easton represent the Maple Valley and Black Diamond police departments at yesterday’s “Chief for a Day” event, along with 15 other incredible little chiefs from around the state! The day kicked off with an exciting motorcade that rolled out from Showare in Kent and made its way to the WSCJTC Academy in Burien, with motorcycles from various law enforcement agencies leading the way.

When they arrived, the Little Chiefs were greeted with a warm salute from cadets, who served as their personal escorts throughout this special day. After a memorable swearing-in ceremony and lunch, the Little Chiefs, along with their families and friends, enjoyed a fun-filled experience exploring amazing law enforcement specialty units, such as K-9, SWAT vehicles, learn about bomb squads, and even get a close look at the KCSO’s Marine Unit and the Guardian One helicopter.

We would like to thank the WSCJTC for making this amazing day possible and for the generous support from the Maple Valley Rotary and the City of Maple Valley.

If you’re interested in more details about the event, go to the webpage https://cjtc.wa.gov/washington-state-criminal…/chief-day Maple Valley Police Story