UPDATE: WSDOT have a temporary fix in the works for the SR 410 White River Bridge. Crews are fabricating and installing 5 temporary braces. Think of these braces like a splint for a broken bone, they’ll help spread the load so the damaged parts of the structure aren’t carrying it all.

Once the braces are in place (expected mid–late September), traffic can return to the bridge in one lane, alternating directions. Drivers will move down the centerline of the bridge, guided by temporary traffic signals, similar to what’s in place now on the SR 169 Dan Evans/Green River Bridge.

Until then, the bridge remains closed to all vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. The detour via SR 164, 18, 167 and 410 will continue to add 45–60 minutes of travel, especially during busy times. We know this closure has disrupted daily life in Buckley, Enumclaw and beyond, and we appreciate how the community is adapting.

We are still working on a long-term repair plan and will share more about that when we have more information. Many thanks to our partners for your coordination and collaboration as we work through this.