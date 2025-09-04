Dust off your boots and come on out to the CINCH Playoffs at the Puyallup Rodeo! With 5 performances and 3 concerts, you can get your fill of non-stop rodeo action.

GRANDSTAND PUYALLUP RODEO

The Rodeo kicks off tonight with the CINCH Playoffs + Travis Denning. Plus four more performances all weekend long and more great concerts. Presented by Emerald Queen Casino

ENTERTAINMENT FREE STAGES

Enjoy great shows from musicians, bands, comedians, magicians and more at our four FREE entertainment stages: Showplace Stage presented by Daiwa, Coca-Cola Stage, Family Fun Stage and the NEW Fair Park Stage, presented by Pendleton Whisky.

WEEKEND DIZZY PASS

Get unlimited ThrillVille and SillyVille rides with a special weekend Dizzy Pass Ride Bracelet, available THIS WEEKEND ONLY Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7.

