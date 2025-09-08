We know not all fear is good. In fact, some fears can bring about many adverse effects in our lives, phobias that paralyze us, such as Nosophobia, the fear of getting a disease, Atychiphobia, the fear of failing, Aerophobia, the fear of flying, or Thanatophobia, to name a few. Yet we also know that fear can be good, especially the fear of the Lord. In fact, we are commanded to fear the Lord, and for good reason. Jesus said, “I say to you, My friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that have no more that they can do. “But I will warn you whom to fear: fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him!” – Luke 12:4-5. The Bible tells us over two hundred times that we should fear and reverence the Lord. Psalm 33:8 says definitively, “Let all the earth fear the LORD; let all the people of the world revere him.”

To fear the Lord is to hold Him in the highest regard and desire to obey Him. Not because of consequences, which certainly is important, but out of love for Him and for His glory. In fact, the Bible says in Psalm 147:11, “The LORD delights in those who fear Him, who put their hope in His unfailing love.”

If the Lord delights in those who fear Him, we should not fear those who do not. Psalm 27:1 says, “The LORD is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”

Do you fear the Lord? Have you placed your faith in Jesus Christ? If so, you can confidently say,”The LORD is with me; I will not be afraid.” – Psalm 118:6. And, in the presence of great adversity, boldly proclaim, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” – Psalm 46:1-3.

