On 08/20/2025 Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 29000 block of 216th AVE SE in regard to a report of a shoplift. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.

**********

On 08/20/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 32800 block of 5th AVE for a noise complaint. Officers made contact with construction workers who were packing up their materials for the evening. Officers cleared the scene.

**********

On 08/20/2025, Officers were conducting routine patrol when they observed a vehicle parked in the 33000 block of Ten Trails PKWY SE. The vehicle had no license plate affixed to the front or rear. Officers conducted a DOL check on the VIN which showed the registration expired in 2024. Officers placed a 24 hour notice/warning on the vehicle indicating it would be impounded if not moved. Officers cleared the scene.

**********

On 8/21/2025 officers responded to the 32300 block of 3rd Ave for a noise complaint. Officers contacted the renter and advised of the noise complaint. The renter agreed to turn down the music.

**********

On 08/22/2025 Black Diamond resident walked into the police station regarding an miss delivered package. Officers contacted the owner of the package, who agreed to come pick it up.

**********

On 08/22/2025 Officer’s responded to 22600 block on SE 296th ST for a complaint about a boat that beached on Lake Sawyer park. Officer’s talked to the owner of the boat and had it moved.

**********

On 08/22/2025, officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject at the 22400 block of SE 296th St. Dispatch advised a subject was reported to have been seen looking into cars. Officers conducted an area check and located the subject matching the description. The subject was next to a black SUV and was shortly met with the driver and a second passenger who entered the vehicle. The subject advised they were waiting for their friends and refused to provide identification. The subjects left the scene without incident.

**********

On 08/22/2025, officers were flagged down at the 25500 block of Lawson St. The reporting party advised officers of a possible DUI driver that appeared to have had fresh damage on their vehicle including a deflated tire. They advised that a female subject near the vehicle had flagged them down and advised they had left the Eagles bar in Black Diamond and needed a ride due to their damaged vehicle. The reporting party advised they observed the subject leave the scene in an Uber vehicle. Officers conducted an area check for any struck objects within the city with negative results. Officers forwarded the information to KCSO.

**********

On 08/22/25, while on patrol, officers observed suspicious subjects nearby a vehicle at the 25300 block of Park St. Officers contacted the subjects and observed two juvenile males who had recently consumed cannabis at the location. The juveniles contacted a licensed driver to remove the vehicle and the juveniles from the scene. Officers issued the subjects a warning for the offense and collected the substance to be submitted into evidence for destruction.

**********

On 08/23/2025, Officers impounded a vehicle in the 33000 block of Ten Trails PKWY SE under RCW 46.55.113(2)(J). The vehicle had an abandoned vehicle warning affixed to it on 08/20/2025, reference case 250000800.

**********

On 08/23/2025, officers observed a vehicle speeding at the 24200 block of Roberts Dr. Officers conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver exhibited signs of intoxication. Officers determined probable cause for the crime of DUI and arrested the driver. Officers applied for a blood warrant. 2 samples of the drivers blood were collected and the driver was booked into Enumclaw Jail.

**********

On 08/23/2025, Officers were dispatched to a party complaint in the 32500 block of 3rd AVE for the second time. Officers contacted the responsible party and he turned off the music and asked the people there to leave. Officers were then approached by security and advised two females were being disruptive and may be about to fight. Officers responded again, no fight was occurring. Officers remained on scene while subjects left to deter criminal activity.

**********

On 08/23/2025, Officers were dispatched to a verbal threat in progress in the 32600 block of 2nd AVE. It was reported a male subject was urinating on the reporting parties lawn and then threatened to shoot him. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party who advised the subject left the area. The description of the suspect was too vague for officers to identify anyone on scene. Officers contacted other individuals in the area who advised they did not witness anything.

**********

On 08/23/2025 Officers on viewed a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Ravensdale RD SE and 3rd Ave. The driver sustain minor injures and was able to drive away. A collisions report was completed.

**********

On 8/23/2025, an officer was in the 15700 block of SE Auburn Black Diamond Road when they came across a collision involving a motorcycle. Upon seeing the officer the motorcycle rider jumped over the guard rail and ran down a steep hillside. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over the investigation as it was their jurisdiction.

**********

On 8/23/2025 at 2255 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a noise complaint near the 32500 block of 3rd Avenue. Through investigation, Officer’s determined the suspect was in violation of the Black Diamond Municipal Code noise ordinance and was issued a citation for the offense. Officer’s cleared the scene without further issue.

**********

On 08/24/25, officers observed a traffic infraction at the 25200 block of Baker St. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. Officers detected signs of impairment and conducted vulnerary field sobriety tests. Officers determined probable cause for the crime of DUI and arrested the driver who was transported and booked into Issaquah jail.

**********

On 8/24/2025 at 0312 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to an agency assist for the Enumclaw Police Department. Officer’s were informed of a burglary in progress located near the 2400 block of Griffin Avenue. Officer’s held perimeter at the business until Enumclaw Police could take the suspect into custody. Officer’s cleared the call soon after without further issue.

**********

On 8/24/2025 at 0240 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to an agency assist for the Enumclaw Police Department located near the 200 block of Petersen Dr E. Enumclaw Police requested to have Officer’s standby in an attempt to take a domestic violence suspect into custody. Officer’s were unable to locate the suspect at the time and cleared the call.

**********