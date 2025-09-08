Puget Sound Fire invites scouts and their families to the 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 event on 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟵, 𝟱:𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺. – 𝟴:𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺, at Station 74/Headquarters, 24611 116th Ave. SE in Kent. This fire station open house features activities to meet scout badge requirements including: first aid, knot tying, emergency preparedness, and more!

𝗣𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟲 by calling (253) 856-4480 or emailing CommunityRelations@PugetSoundFire.org.

Valley Regional Fire Aurthority

Valley Regional Fire Authority are also hosting one on October 29, 2025 𝟱:𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺. – 𝟴:𝟯𝟬 𝗽.𝗺 at their Station 33 Located at 500182nd Ave E., Auburn Public. Email info@vrfa.org or call 253-288-5881 for more information.