WSDOT has begun installing temporary steel braces to stabilize the SR 410 White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw. These braces will enable crews to make permanent repairs, which is expected to begin the week of Sept. 15, 2025. The bridge will remain fully closed to all traffic throughout the temporary and permanent repair process in order for contractor crews to work safer and more efficiently.

Once work on the permanent repairs begins, contractor crews will work seven days a week to replace damaged steel components, heat-straightening bent members and removing and repainting affected areas of the bridge to its original pre-strike condition.

The repair is expected to take 6 to 8 weeks with the bridge reopening to traffic between Oct. 31, 2025 and Nov. 14, 2025.

Until those repairs are complete, travelers should continue to use the signed detour via SR 164, SR 18, and SR 167, which can add 45 to 60 minutes. WSDOT Photos