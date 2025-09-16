August 25 to Sept. 1, 2025

On 08/25/25 at approximately 1712 hours, an officer was dispatched to 300 ft south of 3rd ave at its intersection with Jones Lake Rd, in reference to a vehicle striking glass which fell from a second vehicle. The officer checked the area with negative results. The phone number provided to/by dispatch went to voicemail and no call back was received after a voicemail was left.

**********

On 08/25/25, officers were dispatched to take a hit and run report at the 24800 block of Morgan St. Officers are currently investigating this case.

*********

On 08/25/25 at approximately 1606 hours, officer were notified of an active commercial fire in the 32000 block of Railroad Ave. Officer arrived, finding all subjects outside, and provided traffic control for the duration of the incident

*********

On 8/26/2025 at 1954 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a welfare check near the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. It was reported that four children were at the home with their grandmother while their mother was sick in the hospital and the children were frantically contacting their mother. Upon contact, Officer’s were able to speak and see the children and found them all to be in good health and they did not appear to be in distress. Officer’s advised the reporting party of the findings and cleared the call.

**********

On 08-26-25, at approximately 10:36 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a suspicious person. Officers were informed that a female called 911 to report that a white male began to approach her on foot at her residence in the 25500 block of Cumberland WAY, when he turned around and ran away. Officers conducted an area check for the subject with negative results.

**********

On 08/26/2025 at approximately 0027 hours, officers were dispatched to the 30600 block of 3rd Ave, in reference to a male and female fighting and pushing each other. Upon arrival both subjects were interviewed and an arrest was made on scene. The subject was booked without issue.

**********

On 08-28-25, at approximately 08:04 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a suspicious person. Officers were informed that a subject called 911 to report that an unknown male subject was asleep in his vehicle parked in the 32700 block of Ash AVE. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject slept in the vehicle because he thought he was at his residence and that the vehicle belonged to his parents. The subject was given a courtesy transport to his residence a couple blocks away.

*********

On 08/28/2025, Officers were dispatched to a report of a missing person. Officers made contact with the reporting party and completed the missing person report. Officers requested dispatch check if the subject had been involved in any calls for service, he had not. Officers also called local hospitals and the individual was not there. The individual was entered as missing by Auburn Records.

**********

On 8/29/2025, an officer responded to the 32600 block 3rd Ave for a report of a three vehicle collision. A collision investigation was conducted and a driver was cited for following too closely.

**********

On 08/30/25, officers were on patrol at a city park at the 22400 block of SE 296th St. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the dark. Officers contacted the 2 occupants in the vehicle. Officers contacted the subjects, advised them of the park rules and issued them a verbal warning for the offense.

**********

On 8/31/2025, an officer responded to the 32800 block of Ten Trails Parkway SE for a report of a suspicious circumstance. A letter was dropped off by another resident of the neighborhood at 1 a.m. The letter was collected and the incident was documented.

**********

On 9/1/2025 at 0135 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to suspicious circumstances near the 26000 block of Lawson St. The reporting party stated that they believed they were being followed by a vehicle and person familiar to them. Officer’s located the vehicle but established a crime had not occurred. Officer’s provided a courtesy transport to the reporting party and cleared the call.

*********

On 09/01/2025, an Officer responded to the 32500 block of Railroad Ave reference to a parking complaint. The complainant advised that there was a vehicle parked on her lawn and she wanted it towed away. The complainant was contacted in person and it was found the vehicle was parked off the roadway and on private property. The complainant was advised that they would have have it removed by tow company if they wished.

********

On 9/1/2025 at 2126 hours, the Black Diamond Police Department responded to a welfare check near the 25400 block of Kanaskat Dr. The reporting party stated they were suffering from withdrawals and needed medical assistance. The reporting party later agreed to voluntarily be transported to the hospital for further evaluation by the fire department. The reporting party did not meet involuntary commitment criteria and Officer’s later made a referral for the subject for additional assistance to the recovery navigator program.