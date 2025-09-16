On Monday, September 8, 2025, the Area Council held its Regular Monthly Meeting at the Maple Valley Fire Station and via Zoom (one week later than the normal first Monday of the month due to the Labor Day Holiday). Major topics discussed were: (1) Greater Maple Valley/Cedar River Subarea Plan and (2) Area Council ’s Annual Model Train Show.

Greater Maple Valley/Cedar River Subarea Plan

King County Department of Local Services (DLS) Subarea Planners, Susan McLain and Kaitlin Harris discussed the ongoing Greater Maple Valley/Cedar River (GMV/CR) Community Service Area (CSA) Subarea Plan. This is a locally specific plan that covers: Land use and zoning; Housing and human services; Environment; Parks, Open Space, and Cultural Resources; Transportation; Services and Utilities; and Economic Development.

They discussed some staffing changes: (1) Last Spring two Subarea Planners left for other jobs outside of King County government; (2) Kaitlin is leaving soon on maternity leave; and (3) Susan stepped down as Planning Manager as of August and will continue on as a planner facilitating work on the GMV/CR CSA Subarea Plan, as well as the and Fairwood CSA Subarea Plan, which is just getting underway. Recruitment for the Planning Manager position is actively being pursued.

As a result, King County DLS is currently exploring scheduling options to produce the following documents and ensure community review:

The Preliminary Plan is being drafted based on input collected from the five Community Conversation meetings held locally earlier this year, as well as comments received online (https://publicinput.com/greatermaplevalley), and through future community input received in the coming months.

The Public Review Draft, which will represent a full plan, then will be developed. There also will be an event to discuss it at a time and location that is to be determined.

A Final Draft will be transmitted to the King County Council, after which the public will continue to have opportunities to provide written and oral comments during deliberations prior to a final vote of approval.

The Area Council, while it understands the limitations put on county staff, expressed concerns about ensuring the GMV/CR CSA Subarea Plan work is completed to the community’s satisfaction, as well as there being sufficient staff to review all the community’s Public Comments. Susan and Kaitlin understood such concerns.

Annual Train Show

On the weekend of October 18 – 19 the Area Council will host its Annual Train Show at the Gracie Hansen Mansion at 27132 SE Ravensdale Way in Ravensdale. Preparations are underway as Exhibitors and various supporting organizations have been contacted. There is a lot of upfront planning that goes into the Train Show and the Area Council’s Train Show Committee briefed everyone on the status of each. It is expected that this year’s Train Show will be another success with fun had by all.

Next Area Council Meeting

The next Area Council monthly meeting will be held Monday, October 6, 2025 from 7 – 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station at 22225 SE 231st St (across from the KC Sheriff’s Precinct).

Meetings are held on the first Monday of the month (except for Holidays, when they are held on the second Monday). All meeting announcements, agendas, and Zoom information are posted on the Area Council’s Website (www.gmvuac.org) and local NextDoor platforms. You can also find us on our FaceBook page (https://www.facebook.com/GMVUAC/). Each meeting begins with an open Public Comment period where anyone can voice concerns, comments, etc.

Area Council Membership

Your Area Council, founded in 1978, is one of the longest continuously active local councils. It serves as an all-volunteer, locally recognized advisory body to King County on behalf of all rural unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma School District (TSD). The Area Council, in “working to keep the Rural Area rural,” collaborates regionally with other King County Rural Area organizations through both the Joint Rural Team and its Joint Transportation Initiative.

The twelve-seat Area Council has four open seats. If you have an interest in joining, please send an e-mail to: GMVUAC (info@gmvuac.org) or attend (either in-person or virtually) a monthly meeting and express your interest. To be eligible to join the Area Council as a Member you need to live within the TSD.

Residents, even those not living within the TSD, are eligible to become Associate Members who can serve (including as Chair or Vice-Chair) on any Area Council Committee: Environment, Growth Management, Transportation, Public Relations, or Train Show. For information on each of these committees please see the Area Council’s website and use the drop-down menu under Committees.

All Monthly Meeting Summary Articles can be found on our Home page in the 2025/2024 GMVUAC Monthly Meeting Articles box or by using the drop-down menu under Correspondence.