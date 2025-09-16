James has worked at Black Diamond Community Center for nearly eight years. He has managed the food bank, worked alongside cooks in the kitchen, and he volunteers at the Tuesday and Thursday senior lunch program.

“I have a passion for food and for serving the community,” he said, “I really like cooking breakfast meals and different pasta dishes.” He is turning his passion for cooking to the oven and the burner. After two weeks of training, he will be the lead chef at BDCC.The community may soon be treated to French toast, bacon and potatoes at lunch. An applause broke out when he asked lunch attendees if breakfast-for-lunch was okay for the noon meal. His daughter, Juliana, reminded him that she was the one who gave him advice for success in making pancakes.

For a traditional lunch James favors pasta dishes, including chicken parmesan. “I look forward to turning up the heat and preparing delicious meals for seniors to enjoy.”